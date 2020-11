Related videos from verified sources Hundreds of demonstrators march in Washington on election night



Chanting crowds carrying "Black Lives Matter" banners and some dressed in all black apparel held mostly peaceful marches around the downtown area of the nation's capital as the country awaits the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58 Published 6 hours ago Protesters march in D.C. on election night



Video obtained by Reuters showed protesters marching and singing as they marched down 17th Street in Washington towards Black Lives Matter Plaza, near the White House. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:59 Published 7 hours ago Protestors in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood chant 'Black Lives Matter' as polls close in Washington state



Protestors in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood can be heard chanting “Black Lives Matter” into the night as polls close in Washington state on Election Day 2020. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 00:16 Published 10 hours ago