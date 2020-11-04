|
|
|
American cast their votes in the 2020 election
Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:36s - Published
American cast their votes in the 2020 election
Counting is well underway at this hour to determine who will hold the Oval Office come January.
President Trump and Joe Biden going down to the wire.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential...
Mid-Day - Published
Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
|
US President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden have opened the American presidential...
Mid-Day - Published
Also reported by •HNGN
|
Scotland’s First Minister has said all votes should be counted in the US election to protect the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|