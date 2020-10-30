Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gig Workers With Uber, Lyft To Be Considered Independent Contractors After Voters Appear To Approve Proposition 22

Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Duration: 01:36s - Published
Gig Workers With Uber, Lyft To Be Considered Independent Contractors After Voters Appear To Approve Proposition 22

Gig Workers With Uber, Lyft To Be Considered Independent Contractors After Voters Appear To Approve Proposition 22

Following a multi-million dollar ad blitz by app-based companies, California voters approved Proposition 22 on Tuesday night, according to the latest voter count.

Tina Patel reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

California Voters to Decide Gig Economy’s Fate

Uber, Lyft, Instacart and others have spent more than $200 million - the most ever spent on a state...
VOA News - Published Also reported by •engadget


Prop 22 passes: Uber and Lyft drivers will continue as independent contractors in California

Prop 22 passes: Uber and Lyft drivers will continue as independent contractors in California As part of the US election ballot, voters in California also decided the fate of the state’s Uber...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •TechCrunch


Uber and Lyft-backed Prop. 22 passes in big loss for California's gig drivers

58 percent of California voters cast their ballot for Proposition 22, meaning ride-hailing companies'...
Mashable - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Uber and Lyft Score Victory as California Votes Down Prop. 22 [Video]

Uber and Lyft Score Victory as California Votes Down Prop. 22

California voters have voted down Prop. 22, meaning gig economy workers will remain be classified as contractors, not employees.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:38Published
Pot, shrooms, gig workers: the other ballot issues [Video]

Pot, shrooms, gig workers: the other ballot issues

More than a hundred ballot questions put to voters across the U.S. on a range of topics including elections, abortion rights and taxes. Matthew Larotonda reports the highlights, from magic mushrooms to..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:50Published
Uber, Lyft win California vote on drivers' rights [Video]

Uber, Lyft win California vote on drivers' rights

Voters in California look to have backed a ballot proposal by Uber and its allies that cements app-based food delivery and ride-hail drivers' status as independent contractors, not employees, according..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:28Published