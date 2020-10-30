Gig Workers With Uber, Lyft To Be Considered Independent Contractors After Voters Appear To Approve Proposition 22
Gig Workers With Uber, Lyft To Be Considered Independent Contractors After Voters Appear To Approve Proposition 22
Following a multi-million dollar ad blitz by app-based companies, California voters approved Proposition 22 on Tuesday night, according to the latest voter count.
Tina Patel reports.
