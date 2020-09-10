Global  
 

Justin Timberlake crashes Biden volunteers' Zoom call

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Justin Timberlake crashes Biden volunteers' Zoom call

Justin Timberlake crashes Biden volunteers' Zoom call

Justin Timberlake recently surprised a group of Joe Biden campaign volunteers by crashing their Zoom call.


Justin Timberlake urges fans to vote as he endorses Joe Biden at upcoming election [Video]

Justin Timberlake urges fans to vote as he endorses Joe Biden at upcoming election

Justin Timberlake has joined the celebrities endorsing Joe Biden in the U.S. election race, pressing his 59.4 million Instagram followers and fans to vote for a world where racism is "condemned, not tolerated".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
Justin Timberlake joins efforts to bring MLB to Nashville [Video]

Justin Timberlake joins efforts to bring MLB to Nashville

On Wednesday, Timberlake announced he will be investing in Music City Baseball.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

This year's must-have kitchen item for shut-ins? Tupperware

 Iconic brand is a hot item as more folks cook at home and Zoom parties help supercharge sales, sending stock up 3,000%.
CBS News

Teen dresses in costume to cheer classmates

 Logan Houghtelling began attending his virtual Zoom classes in costume, to help cheer up his friends, classmates, and family--who now anticipate what he'll wear..
USATODAY.com
Zoom rolls out new feature to see spoken words into caption [Video]

Zoom rolls out new feature to see spoken words into caption

Communications tech company Zoom is partnering with transcription service Otter.ai to make the video call experience better. According to Mashable, Otter.ai is partnering with Zoom to launch live captioning for all Zoom calls. The feature is available as long a user has a Zoom for Otter for Business account or a Zoom Pro account or higher. According to Otter.ai, when the user turns the feature on with Otter Live Notes integrated into your Zoom account, the user will be able to see any spoken words turned into highly accurate captions near the bottom of your screen.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:10Published

Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call [Video]

Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call

Biden calls for patience as Trump plans Supreme Court fight.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

Presidential race between Trump, Biden remains close as battleground states count remaining ballots

 As of Wednesday morning, Biden had 238 electoral votes secured to Trump's 213, meaning a handful of victories could tip the race.
USATODAY.com
Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors [Video]

Impact of Trump vs Biden presidency on Indo-Pacific: The China, Pak factors

The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of America. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden represent some positive and some negative points for India. While Trump is tough on China, his trade tussle with India as well as stance on immigration have been hurdles. Meanwhile, a Biden administration is expected to be more vocal on issues like Jammu and Kashmir. So how should the Modi government plan its next step with regards to relations with the US?

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 17:58Published

Justin Timberlake crashes Joe Biden campaign volunteer's zoom call: 'Joe has so much experience'

Justin Timberlake crashed a zoom call for Joe Biden phone bankers in Pennsylvania.
FOXNews.com - Published


Justin Timberlake crashed a Zoom call between Joe Biden campaign volunteers in Philadelphia [Video]

Justin Timberlake crashed a Zoom call between Joe Biden campaign volunteers in Philadelphia

Justin Timberlake crashed a Zoom call between Joe Biden campaign volunteers in Philadelphia

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:43Published
Volunteers Gather Ahead Of Election Day [Video]

Volunteers Gather Ahead Of Election Day

As Election Day draws near, volunteers for the Biden-Harris campaign gathered in East Liberty to get the message out and talk to voters before Tuesday. KDKA's Chris Hoffman spoke with some of those..

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:50Published
Biden appears as guest on Oprah’s Zoom session [Video]

Biden appears as guest on Oprah’s Zoom session

U.S. Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden made a surprise appearance at a virtual event hosted by Oprah Winfrey on Wednesday, aimed at encouraging Black women to vote.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:50Published