Justin Timberlake crashes Biden volunteers' Zoom call

Justin Timberlake has joined the celebrities endorsing Joe Biden in the U.S. election race, pressing his 59.4 million Instagram followers and fans to vote for a world where racism is "condemned, not tolerated".
Communications tech company Zoom is partnering with transcription service Otter.ai to make the video call experience better. According to Mashable, Otter.ai is partnering with Zoom to launch live captioning for all Zoom calls. The feature is available as long a user has a Zoom for Otter for Business account or a Zoom Pro account or higher. According to Otter.ai, when the user turns the feature on with Otter Live Notes integrated into your Zoom account, the user will be able to see any spoken words turned into highly accurate captions near the bottom of your screen.
The protracted battle for the White House will lead to continued uncertainty in India's diplomatic establishment regarding its future strategy to engage with the next President of the United States of America. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden represent some positive and some negative points for India. While Trump is tough on China, his trade tussle with India as well as stance on immigration have been hurdles. Meanwhile, a Biden administration is expected to be more vocal on issues like Jammu and Kashmir. So how should the Modi government plan its next step with regards to relations with the US?
