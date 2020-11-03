Global  
 

Hurricane Eta pounds impoverish region in Nicaragua

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:09s - Published
The powerful Category-4 storm hammers the coast for hours as it inches towards landfall.


Nicaragua Nicaragua Country in Central America

Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua [Video]

Hurricane Eta lashes Nicaragua

Hurricane Eta slams Nicaragua's vulnerable communities on the Atlantic Coast and is moving north toward central Honduras. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published

AP Top Stories November 3 P

 Here's the latest for Tuesday, November 3rd: Trump, Biden hand fate to voters, with robust turnout; Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm;..
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Eta slams into Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

 The heart of powerful Hurricane Eta began moving ashore in Nicaragua yesterday with devastating winds and rains that had already destroyed rooftops and caused..
New Zealand Herald

'Extremely dangerous' Hurricane Eta makes landfall in Nicaragua as Category 4 storm

 Impacts to Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas are not out of the question during the second week of November.
USATODAY.com

Hurricane Eta Nears Nicaragua's Coast As Forecasters Warn Of 'Catastrophic' Flooding

The Category 4 storm, packing winds of 145 mph, is expected to weaken rapidly as it moves inland,...
NPR - Published


