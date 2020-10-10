New case against Arnab Goswami: FIR for resisting cops during arrest

A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest.

Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him in the new First Information Report (FIR).

He was arrested by police on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case.

Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud were found dead in May 2018.

In an alleged suicide note, Goswami was named along with two other people - Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

They were accused of not paying Naik dues worth Rs 5.4 crore.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has come out in Goswami's support, accusing the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra of political vendetta.

