Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:48s - Published
New case against Arnab Goswami: FIR for resisting cops during arrest

A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest.

Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him in the new First Information Report (FIR).

He was arrested by police on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case.

Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud were found dead in May 2018.

In an alleged suicide note, Goswami was named along with two other people - Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda.

They were accused of not paying Naik dues worth Rs 5.4 crore.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has come out in Goswami's support, accusing the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra of political vendetta.

Watch the full video for more.


Arnab Goswami Arnab Goswami Indian journalist and television news anchor

Arnab Goswami shows injury marks, says "I've been assaulted" [Video]

Arnab Goswami shows injury marks, says "I've been assaulted"

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami showed injury marks on his hand and said that he was assaulted. "Policemen surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, and pushed me. I am here without shoes, I have been assaulted," said Goswami. Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police in two-year old suicide case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Arnab Goswami's arrest is not revenge politics: Shiv Sena

 The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Wednesday dismissed the opposition BJP's allegations of "politics of revenge" and "muzzling of the press freedom" in the..
IndiaTimes
'Maharashtra CM brought defame to country,' says Assam Health Minister over Arnab's arrest [Video]

'Maharashtra CM brought defame to country,' says Assam Health Minister over Arnab's arrest

Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India. Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

Indian Penal Code Indian Penal Code

Chennai police books retired Justice Karnan under 4 sections of IPC, says his counsel

 In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media and other platforms, Retd Justice Karnan is seen making objectionable remarks and threatening sexual..
DNA
Farmer dies during BJP’s pro-farm laws tractor rally; son alleges murder [Video]

Farmer dies during BJP’s pro-farm laws tractor rally; son alleges murder

A farmer died during the BJP’S tractor rally in support of the new farm laws in Ambala. The 72-year-old farmer was participating in the rally being led by rally was led by Union Minister of State Ratanlal Kataria and BJP's Kurukshetra MP Naib Saini. DSP Anil Kumar said that Bharat Singh's son blamed intentional pushing and shoving during the tractor rally to be the cause of the farmer's death. A case has been registered under sections 302, 341, 148, 149, and 120 B of the Indian Penal Code. The BJP has alleged that some protesters linked to the Congress party had climbed the tractor, were hitting people with sticks and also pelting stones at the tractors. The BJP’s rally comes weeks after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a tractor rally against the farm related laws passed by the Modi government calling them anti-farmers. He had taken on the Centre and demanded that the new laws would be disastrous for the farmers of the nation. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published
Hyderabad woman booked for thrashing mother-in-law over family dispute [Video]

Hyderabad woman booked for thrashing mother-in-law over family dispute

A woman was booked allegedly for thrashing her mother-in-law over a family dispute at their resident in Humayun Nagar. A case has been registered under sections 323 and 70 (B) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused. Further investigation is underway.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

'Will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai?' Nityanand Rai asks Oppositions [Video]

'Will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai?' Nityanand Rai asks Oppositions

Taking a dig at Oppositions over chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' remark, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on November 04 asked Opposition leaders that will Indians say 'Pakistan Zindabad' instead of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. "Oppositions accuse BJP that it forces people to say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. I want to ask Rahul and Tejashwi if an Indian won't say 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', will he say 'Pakistan Zindabad'?" asked Rai during public rally in Bihar's Araria.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Shiv Sena Shiv Sena Political party in Maharashtra, India

Arnab Goswami arrested: From Amit Shah to Sanjay Raut l Who said what [Video]

Arnab Goswami arrested: From Amit Shah to Sanjay Raut l Who said what

A big political war has erupted over the arrest of Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami. Home Minister Amit Shah lashed out at the Maharashtra government and said that they have shamed democracy yet again. ‘Congress and and its allies have shamed democracy once again. Blatant misuse of state power against Republic TV & Arnab Goswami is an attack on individual freedom and the 4th pillar of democracy. It reminds us of the Emergency. This attack on free press must be and will be opposed,’ Amit Shah tweeted. Union Minister Smriti Irani also lashed out at the Uddhav government and said this is an attack on free press. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra police must have got some evidence based on which it acted against the senior journalist. Arnab Goswami was arrested this morning for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer in 2018. Goswami alleged that he was assaulted by the policemen before being taken away. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:37Published
Our govt never takes revenge: Sanjay Raut after Arnab's arrest by Mumbai Police [Video]

Our govt never takes revenge: Sanjay Raut after Arnab's arrest by Mumbai Police

On alleged assault on Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami by Mumbai Police, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra government has not taken any revenge. "Maharashtra government never takes revenge so it is not appropriate to use this term. The law is followed in Maharashtra and there is no place for anarchy here. Police can take action if they have evidence against anyone. Since the formation of Thackeray government, no action has been taken against anyone for revenge. You must have seen that channel had run a campaign to defame us through baseless allegations," said Sanjay Raut. Chief Editor of Republic TV Arnab Goswami alleged that Mumbai Police assaulted his mother-in-law, father-in-law, son and wife at his house on November 04.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:42Published

Nationalist Congress Party Nationalist Congress Party Political party in India

Sena's Hindutva 'adulterated' in company of Congress-NCP: BJP

 The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena's Hindutva has got "adulterated" in the company of its new allies NCP and the Congress, and the party now needs a..
IndiaTimes
'Many want to quit BJP': Eknath Khadse rejects threat to govt after joining NCP [Video]

'Many want to quit BJP': Eknath Khadse rejects threat to govt after joining NCP

Eknath Khadse claimed that many people part of the Bharatiya Janata Party want to quit the outfit. He made the comments a day after he joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after quitting the BJP. Khadse had alleged harassment in the BJP via filing of fake cases against him. He said that the BJP keeps talking about threat to the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra to stop people from defecting. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:59Published

US Polls 2020: Joe Biden takes Arizona, US President Donald Trump wins Florida|Oneindia News [Video]

US Polls 2020: Joe Biden takes Arizona, US President Donald Trump wins Florida|Oneindia News

Hitting out at the BJP over its criticism of Arnab Goswami's arrest in Mumbai, the Congress today said its selective outrage on press freedom is shameful and the law will take its own course in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:29Published
Kangana Ranaut reacts to Arnab Goswami's arrest, what did she say: Listen in|Oneindia News [Video]

Kangana Ranaut reacts to Arnab Goswami's arrest, what did she say: Listen in|Oneindia News

Actor Kangana Ranaut has reacted to Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami’s detainment by the Alibaug Police in an abetment to suicide case. Kangana, sharing a video, said that many ‘free speech..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:12Published