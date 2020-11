Joe Biden's campaign team: We believe we are on a clear path to victory PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:03s - Published Joe Biden's campaign team: We believe we are on a clear path to victory Joe Biden’s campaign chief Jen O’Malley Dillon predicts the Democraticcandidate is “on track to win this election and he will be the next presidentof the United States”. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Joe Biden's Campaign Manager Slams Trump's Election Night Speech as 'Outrageous' & 'Incorrect' Joe Biden‘s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon is slamming President Donald Trump‘s...

Just Jared - Published 3 hours ago







Tweets about this