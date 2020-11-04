Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 minutes ago

The 2020 presidential race remained too close to call on Wednesday morning as ballots continued to be counted in several key states.

2020 Election: Several States Remain Uncalled, White House Hangs in the Balance

>>> ballots are still being counted in several key states this mrning.

>> you can see i this video here that there is video out of philadelphia.

Volunteers counting those ballots still this morning and early this morning, president donald trump actually took to the stage at the white house in front of a group of supporters commenting about how he believes he's won this election.

>> we will win this and we will -- as far as hao i'm concerned, we already have.

>> just hours ao at the white house, president donald trumpcld the crowd o mostly unmasked supporters.

The video you're seing here obviously leding up t the election.

But all votes are not in and there is still a path for either candidate to win this election.

>>> several states were able to declare president trump a winner early on on election night.

None more quicker than indiana.

>> the hoosier state was the first call in the presidential race.

No surprise that the hoosier state went red.

It always -- typically does.

We are talking everything election this morning wth university of southern indian professor dr. nick larowe.

This one last time we really want to hit on the map to 270.

We've seen some changes in the past couple of hours.

>> michigan has seemed to have flipped in favor of joe biden.

And it's about a 3,000 or s vote count right nw that separates those two candidates, so the majority of the evening when the votes stopping being counted it was in favor of trump.

That has changed in the last couple hours.

That is slimming his hopes.

Can you explain what you see just crunching the numbersthrous with us.

>> sure.

The votes are going about the way we would expect.

The early voting and the absentee ballots, mail-in ballots are typically very democratic, and so those nrrow trump leads in those states, te narrow biden leads, we could predict them to go left and that's kind of what you're seeing in michigan and in wisconsin, so i think trump really, really needs georgia and north carolina to have any kind of shot here.

>> i ws doing math while you were speaking.

I'm getting these from fox.

You get them fom sveral different sources.

They seem to be stingier with their numbers through last night and into this morning.

23 is what he currently has.

I'm talking about donald trump.

20 would be expected in pennsylvania.

15 electoral votes in the state of north carolina.

16 in georgia.

These are all states that have not been determined as of yet.

That leaves him at 64, six short of the 2 sefb 270 needed with nevada.

They have about 67% of their ballots counted.

How do you see nevada going?

It's a small amount but makes a huge difference on a day like today.

>> before the election i think i was execting it to go to bden.

I think it's close are than i expected but i think i would still predict a biden victory there.

While we're counting, we could probably go ahead and give alaska to trump.

He's got a large lead there.

I think that's a pretty safe republican sate, but only three electoral votes in alaska.

>> that would bring him to 23 in addition to nevada.

Also north carolina, georgia and ennsylvania.

>> you are much better at math than i am.

I was never strong at math.

I'll leave that up to tommy.

We are are in te middle of a pandemic.

Record voter turnout.

What d you think drove people to the polls in these record numbers?

Because it was really, i mean, it was jst so exciting to see all the early voters and then again on election day a lo of people showing up to the polls.

What do you think it was this year?

>> well, obviously we've got a lot going on in the country.

There i a lot of unrest and tension.

I think it illustrates something that kind of contradictsconventg p-pl .

People tend to think i we make it easier to vte, you take down brriers and it does hlp a little bit, but voting i mostly about caring to vote.

This is one of the mst challenging years to vote thatw.

I saw some data that the turnout for this has been the highest since 1900.

When people ae invested and the stakes are high, people come out no matter what's going on in the world.

>> do you think with such greater voter trnout we might see this early voting continue in future elections?

>> we might.

I think there's ben a general trend towards, you know, opening more avenues and some people certainly do seem to like, you know, early voting.

But i don't know if it will permanently shift things.

I write off 2020 as its own unicorn of a year that we probably won't see anything like it again.

>> a unicorn indead.

Indeed.

We want to thank yo for your time.

You've been with us