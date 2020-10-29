Mayor De Blasio Discusses Election Results
Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily coronavirus briefing, as election results continue to come in.
Mayor De Blasio's Daily Press BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on the coronavirus, election and more in New York City.
Walsh Urges Boston To 'Respond Peacefully' Regardless Of Election Day ResultsWBZ-TV's Mike LaCrosse reports.
Wait Times Long As Ever On Day 5 Of Early Voting In New York CityNearly 595,000 New Yorkers have cast their ballots after five days of early voting, but wait times are as long as ever. The Board of Elections has repeatedly ignored our questions while the mayor is..