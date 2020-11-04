gmk a block election day

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

This morning...across the country..and in kentucky.

The presidental race...u-s senate seat...and a kentucky senate seat among others.

A lot of eyes are on kentucky.

Good morning cody and erica.

This has certainly been an interesting election season.

The covid-19 pandemic..making it harder for candidates to campaign..debate..a nd reach voters.

But its also been a tough one to keep people safe as they cast their vote.

The polls will open in about an hour..

For those who didn't vote in person.

Beaumont library branches ... there are several places here in lexington open until 6 tonight..

The tates creek..northside..a nd beaumont library branches.

The dunbar center.

The lexington senior center bctc's campus.

And wellington and garrett morgan elementaries.

Absentee ballots that have not been sent in can be dropped off in ballot boxes.

They must be postmarked by 6 o'clock tonight.

After that, your vote will not be counted.

Ballot boxes can be found at any polling site.

If you are heading to the polls this morning, make sure you wear a mask, have a state-issued i-d, or personally know an election officer.

## next page there are several races attracting people to the polls today...both nationally and locally.

We'll have more on the bigger ones in central kentucky and across the bluegrass..in just a moment.

But first camilia bernal gives a look at final campaign moments for president trump, and joe biden.

The first ballots on election day have been cast..

The first ballots on election day have been cast..

At the strike of midnight..

Polls opened, then closed..

In two small new hampshire towns..

"and that's it."

The final day of the 20-20 presidential campaign is now over..

President donald trump: "we're going to have anothetr beautiful victory tomorrow."

Joe biden, presidential nominee: "i have a feeling we're coming together for a big win tomorrow."

Both candidates focusing heavily on pennsylvania monday..

President donald trump: "you know, we win pennsylvania we win the whole deal."

A traditionally blue state that trump turned red in 20-16..

It could be the make it or break it state for either campaign..

Sen.

Kamala harris, vice presidential nominee: "pennsylvania, you're gonna make the decision about who's going to be the next president of the united states."

It was all hands on deck..

With surrogates stopping in multiple states... former president barack obama..

Hitting the trail on behalf of his former vice president..

Former president barack obama: "after four years of failure and division we have the power to change america."

And first lady melania trump..

Giving her fourth and final solo campaign speech..

First lady melania trump: "you deserve a president with proven results not a career politician with empty words and broken promises."

In wilmington, delaware..

I'm camila bernal reporting.

Perhaps one of the most watched races in kentucky...that's also gained national attention..the senate race between incumbent mitch mcconnell and amy mcgrath.

Mcconnell is seeking a seventh term... and mcgrath is a rising star in the democratic party.

The two campaigned for one final time last night...among fellow politicians.

Senator mcconnell is hanging his hat on his work in the cares act, which has provided funding in many ways during the pandemic.

Mcgrath says that's not enough.

Both agree it's vital to help the economy rebound, they just don't necessarily agree on how to do that.

We talked to the candidates about severeal things..including their favorite deserts.

You can hear more from them on our website -- wtvq dot comm.

Another big race for kentuckians -- the 6-th congressional district..

#### l3: election 2020 election ky 6th congressional district race: andy barr &amp; josh hicks another big race for kentuckians -- the 6-th congressional district..

Where you've got democrat josh hicks trying to unseat four-term incumbemt representative andy barr..

The two were out in lexington one final time yesterday.

And it's been a heated race so far between the two -- with nasty attack ad's... we sat down with the two candidates recently to get their take on those ad's -- and the race thus far..

Take a listen... andy barr: well look i think it's legitimate to point out the differences between the candidates.

But i'm also proud of the fact that during the course of this campaign we've spent well over a million dollars in touting our accomplishments as the representative of this district."

/ josh hicks: "when that kind of money starts being thrown around, your voice can get drowned out.

And the on the ground problems that you have can be ignored in some rush to satisfy whoever it was that pumped that much money into your race."

andy barr spent a lot of time talking about his future plans on things he hopes to get done in a fifth term, if re- elected of course... from giving kentuckians another stimulus boost -- to implementing a china task force... to hold what he calls the chinese communist country responsible for the pandemic... hicks meanwhile, focused on a change in leadership, touting himself as a voice for the people.. The candidates had much more to say... you can listen to their full interviews on our website wtvq dot com.

The candidates had much more to say... you can listen to their full interviews on our website wtvq dot com.

### there are other just as important items on the ballot today.

Including some u-s and kentucky house seats...as well as some urban county council seats.

Bath..boyd..stanford and jessamine counties..all have a question about alcohol sales..within the county.

And frankfort and standford are also voting for mayor.

but there are also two big constitutional amendment items...all kentuckians can vote for.

One..is marsy's law... the amendment would protect the rights of victims of crime..

The other--asks about term limits for attorneys and judges in the commonwealth..

It asks if you are in favor of allowing them to serve 8 years instead of four..

the items on the ticket have been attracting americans and kentuckians to the polls... more than 96 million americans have voted early across the u-s.

In kentucky--- secretary of state michael adams say 84 percent of the total 20-16 voter count has cast their ballot early.

Election officals say while the number is a record for the state... in some counties..not enough people voted early to avoid long lines today.

##### keep that in mind if you're heading