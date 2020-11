Once he is sworn into office, Cawthorn will become the youngest member in Congress, a title currently held by Democrat Rep.

North Carolina Republican Madison Cawthorn to become youngest member of Congress

North Carolina Republican Congressman-elect Madison Cawthorn told "Fox & Friends" he looks forward to...

Also reported by • New Zealand Herald

The 25-year-old Republican reacted to his victory in a tweet: "Cry more, lib."

Also reported by • New Zealand Herald

As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the...