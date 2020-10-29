Coronavirus in numbers: UK death toll rises by 492

Global  
 

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
The Government said a further 492 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday.

This brings the UK total to 47,742.


