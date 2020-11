Key Battleground States Still Up For Grabs As Presidential Race Too Close To Call Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:23s - Published 7 minutes ago Key Battleground States Still Up For Grabs As Presidential Race Too Close To Call With the race for president still too close to call, two of Illinois’ neighbors, Wisconsin and Michigan, remain key questions in determining control of the White House. CBS 2's Lauren Victory reports. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources ​CBJ Morning Buzz: Governor secures second term as other NC races remain undecided; Local retailer expands with first SC store North Carolina is among a handful of states where the counting of ballots continues this morning with...

bizjournals - Published 2 hours ago







Tweets about this Commercial Appeal Election updates: Biden campaign officials contend he's on track to take Electoral College, but battleground states… https://t.co/V7wM7dvt3n 1 minute ago tls4242 @realDonaldTrump Election updates: Biden campaign officials contend he's on track to take Electoral College, but ba… https://t.co/mhGEdgGmBn 3 minutes ago Abhishek KinG RT @usatodayDC: Early Wednesday morning, Trump suggested – falsely – that he had already won, while million of ballots remained outstanding… 4 minutes ago USA TODAY Politics Early Wednesday morning, Trump suggested – falsely – that he had already won, while million of ballots remained out… https://t.co/4DlinVluuI 4 minutes ago Will “39 of 40”Benton RT @MGMAdvertiser: Election updates: Biden campaign officials contend he's on track to take Electoral College, but battleground states stil… 13 minutes ago 🚨TWEETY BIRD🚨 Election updates: Biden campaign officials contend he's on track to take Electoral College, but battleground states… https://t.co/EwVar1GFzL 15 minutes ago MontgomeryAdvertiser Election updates: Biden campaign officials contend he's on track to take Electoral College, but battleground states… https://t.co/UIF2yoUu0V 15 minutes ago The Leaf-Chronicle Election updates: Biden campaign officials contend he's on track to take Electoral College, but battleground states… https://t.co/gLb1DwPfit 20 minutes ago