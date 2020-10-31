MPs back new coronavirus lockdown for England

England will enter a second lockdown after MPs approved the measures by 516 votes to 38.
From Thursday, pubs, bars, restaurants and non-essential shops will close until December 2. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Health Secretary Matt Hancock has said the second national lockdown is needed in England to "thwart the deadly march" of Covid-19.
Speaking in the House of Commons, where MPs debated the measures, he said the decision had not come easily to him nor Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
MPs are to vote on a new four-week coronavirus lockdown for England amidwarnings the NHS will be overwhelmed with thousands more deaths unless actionis taken. With Labour backing the new restrictions, which are due to come intoforce on Thursday, the Government is expected comfortably to win Wednesday’sCommons vote. Nevertheless Prime Minister Boris Johnson is facing a revolt bysome Tory backbenchers angry at the impact on civil liberties and the economicdamage the measures will cause.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:58Published