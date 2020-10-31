MPs back new coronavirus lockdown for England

Global  
 

MPs have approved regulations for a second lockdown in England from November 5until December 2 by 516 votes to 38, majority 478.

From Thursday, pubs,restaurants and non-essential shops will again be forced to close their doorsafter the Commons vote.


