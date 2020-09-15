Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Quad' alliance starts 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:33s - Published
'Quad' alliance starts 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

'Quad' alliance starts 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

India along with US, Japan and Australia started the 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal.

Navies of all four countries carried out anti-submarine warfare operations and naval maneuver at sea.

Indian Navy's Ranvijay, Shivalik, Shakti, Sukanya and submarine Sindhuraj are exercising these operations with USS John S McCain, HMAS Ballarat and JMSDF Ship JS Onami.

India, US, Japan and Australia are a part of 'Quad' alliance.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Quadrilateral Security Dialogue Informal strategic forum between the US, Japan, India and Australia

How changing geo-political situation pushes India towards US: Explained

 With the signing of a key military pact with the US and the recent Quad meeting in Japan, India clearly seems to be leaving the obsession of "non-alignment" to..
WorldNews
Amid tension with China, Jaishankar meets counterparts from Japan & Australia [Video]

Amid tension with China, Jaishankar meets counterparts from Japan & Australia

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo. During the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a pivotal role in overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the MEA said. Jaishankar and Motegi also emphasised that a free, open and inclusive India-Pacific region must be premised on diversified and resilient supply chains. Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and discussed ways to expand cooperation in global affairs & regional issues. Jaishankar and Payne travelled to Tokyo to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan. The bilateral meetings come after the 'Quad' foreign ministers' meeting took place on Tuesday. The meetings took place in the backdrop of frosty relations of India, Australia and Japan with China. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:05Published

Malabar (naval exercise) Malabar (naval exercise)

Malabar Naval Drills to Increase Geopolitical Risks in Indo-Pacific Region, Report Says

 The first phase of the Malabar naval exercises that include the US, Japan, India and Australia kicked off on Tuesday. According to Indian media reports, the..
WorldNews

China hopes Malabar naval drills will be conducive to peace, not contrary

 China on Tuesday hoped that the quadrilateral Malabar exercises involving navies of India, the US, Japan and Australia would be conducive to the regional peace..
IndiaTimes
India strengthens naval alliance, Australia to join Malabar drill [Video]

India strengthens naval alliance, Australia to join Malabar drill

In fresh developments on India's border stand-off with China, a PLA soldier was found straying across along the Line of Actual Control. Identified as Corporal Wang, the army said the soldier will be released after due procedure. Meanwhile, Australia has formally agreed to part of the alliance with US, Japan and India and will be part of the Malabar naval exercise in November. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 08:26Published

Bay of Bengal Bay of Bengal Northeastern part of the Indian Ocean

Watch: Ships carrying out anti submarine warfare ops, cross deck landings in Bay of Bengal [Video]

Watch: Ships carrying out anti submarine warfare ops, cross deck landings in Bay of Bengal

As part of 24th Malabar naval exercise, ships carrying out anti-submarine warfare operations, crossed deck landings and seamanship manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal on November 03. Navies of India, United States, Japan and Australia are participating in it.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:06Published

Shakti Personification of Divine Energy and Power in Hinduism


Rannvijay Singh Rannvijay Singh Indian actor

Violent clash broke out between 2 families in UP, Police seize arms and ammunition [Video]

Violent clash broke out between 2 families in UP, Police seize arms and ammunition

Total number of four people got injured in a violent clash broke out between two family members in Uttar Pradesh. Member of a family fired gunshot. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ranvijay Singh said, "We seized arms and ammunition from the spot. A case has been registered in the matter. One person has been arrested and other accused will be arrested soon.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Indian Navy Indian Navy maritime warfare branch of India's military

Watch: Anti-ship missile fired by INS Kora hits target with precise accuracy [Video]

Watch: Anti-ship missile fired by INS Kora hits target with precise accuracy

The Indian Navy on Friday successfully test fired an anti-ship missile from its guided missile corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal as part of a drill that reflected its combat readiness in the strategic sea lanes around India, officials said. The Navy said the missile hit the target at maximum range with precise accuracy. "Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames," the Navy tweeted. Watch the video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:03Published

Indian Navy Warship INS Kora hits target at 'maximum range' with precise accuracy

 Anti-Ship missile (AShM) fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in the Bay of Bengal.
DNA

US offers F-18 fighters to India for Naval requirement

 Seeking to develop further closer ties with India, the United States of America (USA) has offered its F-18 naval fighter jets for the Indian Navy's requirements..
IndiaTimes

USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) USS John S. McCain (DDG-56) US Navy Arleigh Burke-class destroyer

Related news from verified sources

Malabar exercise: Amid India-China border row, navies of Quad nations to begin drill on Tuesday in Bay of Bengal

The first phase of the Malabar exercise among India, the US, Japan and Australia navies will start in...
Zee News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Watch: Coast Guard warns fishermen in Bay of Bengal after low pressure develops [Video]

Watch: Coast Guard warns fishermen in Bay of Bengal after low pressure develops

Indian Coast Guard warns fishermen and merchant vessels in West Central Bay of Bengal on Thursday. ICG asked vessels and fishermen to return to harbor as soon as possible as a low-pressure area is..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:17Published
Cargo ship runs aground on Indian beach after losing both her anchors [Video]

Cargo ship runs aground on Indian beach after losing both her anchors

After losing both her anchors, the Bangladeshi cargo ship, Vessel MV MAA, drifted aground on October 13 at Vizag beach along the Bay of Bengal in Visakhapatnam city.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 04:51Published