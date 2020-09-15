'Quad' alliance starts 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

India along with US, Japan and Australia started the 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal.

Navies of all four countries carried out anti-submarine warfare operations and naval maneuver at sea.

Indian Navy's Ranvijay, Shivalik, Shakti, Sukanya and submarine Sindhuraj are exercising these operations with USS John S McCain, HMAS Ballarat and JMSDF Ship JS Onami.

India, US, Japan and Australia are a part of 'Quad' alliance.