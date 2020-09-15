'Quad' alliance starts 'Malabar' naval exercise in Bay of Bengal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held separate bilateral meetings with foreign ministers of Japan and Australia on the sidelines of the Quad meeting in Tokyo. During the 13th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, the two ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest and agreed that the strong and enduring partnership between the two countries will play a pivotal role in overcoming challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement from the MEA said. Jaishankar and Motegi also emphasised that a free, open and inclusive India-Pacific region must be premised on diversified and resilient supply chains. Jaishankar also met his Australian counterpart Marise Payne and discussed ways to expand cooperation in global affairs & regional issues. Jaishankar and Payne travelled to Tokyo to attend a ministerial meeting of the Quad or Quadrilateral coalition comprising India, the US, Australia and Japan. The bilateral meetings come after the 'Quad' foreign ministers' meeting took place on Tuesday. The meetings took place in the backdrop of frosty relations of India, Australia and Japan with China. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:05Published
In fresh developments on India's border stand-off with China, a PLA soldier was found straying across along the Line of Actual Control. Identified as Corporal Wang, the army said the soldier will be released after due procedure. Meanwhile, Australia has formally agreed to part of the alliance with US, Japan and India and will be part of the Malabar naval exercise in November. Top stories with Vikram Chandra.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 08:26Published
As part of 24th Malabar naval exercise, ships carrying out anti-submarine warfare operations, crossed deck landings and seamanship manoeuvres in the Bay of Bengal on November 03. Navies of India, United States, Japan and Australia are participating in it.
Total number of four people got injured in a violent clash broke out between two family members in Uttar Pradesh. Member of a family fired gunshot. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ranvijay Singh said, "We seized arms and ammunition from the spot. A case has been registered in the matter. One person has been arrested and other accused will be arrested soon.
The Indian Navy on Friday successfully test fired an anti-ship missile from its guided missile corvette INS Kora in the Bay of Bengal as part of a drill that reflected its combat readiness in the strategic sea lanes around India, officials said. The Navy said the missile hit the target at maximum range with precise accuracy. "Anti-ship missile fired by Indian Navy's Guided Missile Corvette INS Kora hits the target at max range with precise accuracy in Bay of Bengal. Target ship severely damaged and in flames," the Navy tweeted. Watch the video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:03Published