Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:43s - Published
Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States

Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States

A handful of battleground states will be crucial to who will win the White House.

CBS2's Alice Gainer has the very latest on the vote count.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Biden says he's optimistic about election results as the nation waits for key battleground states to finish counting ballots

"We feel good about where we are, we really do," Biden said. "We believe we're on track to win this...
Business Insider - Published

Millions of Mailed Ballots Not Yet Returned in Key States

Just days before the presidential election, millions of mail ballots have yet to be returned in key...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald


Trump campaigns for swing state voters in battleground tour

President Trump is trailing behind Joe Biden in many battleground states on the eve of the election,...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

UNLV Assistant Professor analyzes Presidential Race [Video]

UNLV Assistant Professor analyzes Presidential Race

As many political analysts predicted, the race for the President did not end on election night. This morning we continue to wait for results from several key battleground states, including our own!

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:01Published
What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania [Video]

What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania

Key battleground states in the US election, including Michigan, Wisconsin,Georgia and Pennsylvania still have millions of postal ballots to count. Butwhat should we watch out for as the counting..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 03:12Published
Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election [Video]

Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election

U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published