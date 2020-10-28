|
|
|
Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York
- Duration: 02:43s - Published
Election 2020: Ballots Still Being Counted In Battleground States
A handful of battleground states will be crucial to who will win the White House.
CBS2's Alice Gainer has the very latest on the vote count.
|
|
|
|
|
|
UNLV Assistant Professor analyzes Presidential Race
As many political analysts predicted, the race for the President did not end on election night. This morning we continue to wait for results from several key battleground states, including our own!
Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 03:01Published
|
What to watch for in Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Pennsylvania
Key battleground states in the US election, including Michigan, Wisconsin,Georgia and Pennsylvania still have millions of postal ballots to count. Butwhat should we watch out for as the counting..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 03:12Published
|
Trump falsely claims victory in U.S. election
U.S. President Donald Trump took the lead over Democratic rival Joe Biden in the vital battleground of Florida and other U.S. swing states on Tuesday. Gloria Tso reports.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:47Published
|