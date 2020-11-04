Anvay Naik's wife welcomes Arnab Goswami's arrest

Wife of late Anvay Naik, Akshita Naik on Arnab Goswami's arrest thanked Maharashtra police for bringing in this day.

Akshita Naik said, "I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come in my life.

I kept a lot of patience.

Although my husband and mother-in-law will not come back with this but they are still alive for me." Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04 for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik.