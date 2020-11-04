Anvay Naik's wife welcomes Arnab Goswami's arrest

Wife of late Anvay Naik, Akshita Naik on Arnab Goswami's arrest thanked Maharashtra police for bringing in this day.
Akshita Naik said, "I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come in my life.
I kept a lot of patience.
Although my husband and mother-in-law will not come back with this but they are still alive for me." Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04 for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik.
A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest. Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him in the new First Information Report (FIR). He was arrested by police on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case. Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud were found dead in May 2018. In an alleged suicide note, Goswami was named along with two other people - Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda. They were accused of not paying Naik dues worth Rs 5.4 crore. The Bharatiya Janata Party has come out in Goswami's support, accusing the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra of political vendetta. Watch the full video for more.
Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami showed injury marks on his hand and said that he was assaulted. "Policemen surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, and pushed me. I am here without shoes, I have been assaulted," said Goswami. Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police in two-year old suicide case.
Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India. Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."
BJP president JP Nadda condemned the arrest of Republic TV's editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and called it a "black day". JP Nadda said, "This is a black day today. The way Republic TV's editor-in-chief..
Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. His lawyer Gaurav Parker alleged that Goswami was assaulted by the police. He also said that..