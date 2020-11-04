Global  
 

Anvay Naik's wife welcomes Arnab Goswami's arrest

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Wife of late Anvay Naik, Akshita Naik on Arnab Goswami's arrest thanked Maharashtra police for bringing in this day.

Akshita Naik said, "I really want to thank Maharashtra police that this day has come in my life.

I kept a lot of patience.

Although my husband and mother-in-law will not come back with this but they are still alive for me." Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04 for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 53-year-old interior designer Anvay Naik.


New case against Arnab Goswami: FIR for resisting cops during arrest [Video]

New case against Arnab Goswami: FIR for resisting cops during arrest

A fresh case was filed against Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami, hours after his arrest. Maharashtra police accused Goswami of resisting arrest and invoked Sections 353, 504, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against him in the new First Information Report (FIR). He was arrested by police on November 4 in an abetment to suicide case. Interior designer Anvay Naik and his mother Kumud were found dead in May 2018. In an alleged suicide note, Goswami was named along with two other people - Feroz Shaikh and Nitesh Sarda. They were accused of not paying Naik dues worth Rs 5.4 crore. The Bharatiya Janata Party has come out in Goswami's support, accusing the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP government in Maharashtra of political vendetta. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:48Published
Arnab Goswami shows injury marks, says "I've been assaulted" [Video]

Arnab Goswami shows injury marks, says "I've been assaulted"

Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami showed injury marks on his hand and said that he was assaulted. "Policemen surrounded me, held me by the scruff of my neck, and pushed me. I am here without shoes, I have been assaulted," said Goswami. Goswami was arrested by the Mumbai Police in two-year old suicide case.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Arnab Goswami's arrest is not revenge politics: Shiv Sena

 The ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Wednesday dismissed the opposition BJP's allegations of "politics of revenge" and "muzzling of the press freedom" in the..
IndiaTimes

'Maharashtra CM brought defame to country,' says Assam Health Minister over Arnab's arrest [Video]

'Maharashtra CM brought defame to country,' says Assam Health Minister over Arnab's arrest

Editor-in-Chief of Republic TV, Arnab Goswami was detained by Mumbai Police on the morning of November 04. Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reacted over Arnab Goswami's arrest and said that Maharashtra Chief Minister has brought defame to his late father, state and the country. Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "I had heard that Mumbai Police Commissioner was a strong officer but just to arrest Arnab Goswami he had to deploy cops with AK-47 that means he is the most coward officer in entire India. Maharashtra Chief Minister has betrayed the trust of the nation, completely unworthy son of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has brought defame to his late father, Maharashtra and the country."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

