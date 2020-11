Workers Resume Counting Mail-In Ballots In Allegheny County Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 02:06s - Published 3 minutes ago Workers Resume Counting Mail-In Ballots In Allegheny County Election workers in Allegheny County are back to work after pausing counting overnight. KDKA's Lindsay Ward is at the county elections warehouse with the details. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Joey @JRobbin_3 @CouRageJD 11 counties in PA ordered the poll workers to go home for the night and resume counting at 10… https://t.co/6NhpayA33l 9 hours ago