Butler County Officials Back To Counting After Scanner Malfunction
Mail-in ballot counting resumed in Butler County this morning after a scanner malfunctioned yesterday; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Reporter Update: Butler County Continues Counting BallotsButler County continues counting ballots. Wednesday, they expect to get through all the mail-in ballots they had received by 8 Tuesday night; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Ballot Counting To Resume In Butler CountyElections leaders pressed the pause button due to a mechanical error, KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
First-Time Voters In Butler And Beaver CountiesFirst-time voters hit the polls in Butler and Beaver counties on Election Day. KDKA's Nicole Ford talks to voters.