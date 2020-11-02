Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Election night protest against police brutality, in North Carolina

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Election night protest against police brutality, in North Carolina

Election night protest against police brutality, in North Carolina

Around a thousand people gathered in Graham, North Carolina on election night (November 3) to protest against racism and police brutality.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

evnsocial

ESN Election night protest against police brutality staged in North Carolina after civil rights groups file lawsuit aga… https://t.co/LZFGdpH7Gz 2 hours ago

fixiepirate

Raiders of the Lost Snark @rachbarnhart If this election tells you anything..... America is completely divided, almost evenly. Note: Nobody… https://t.co/T29ZqB9P3s 2 hours ago

NIUHuskieJohn

HuskieJohn Heading directly towards my worse case scenario Trump leads election night Biden called winner later R fight aga… https://t.co/N2wEY8wfep 4 hours ago

DavideCrusader

DavideCrusader🇮🇹♦️♦️♦️♦️🃏 Night violence in Portland and Washington to protest against #Trump leading the election #Elections2020 6 hours ago

TheTangerineTa1

The Tangerine Tantrum When trump lies and claims victory tomorrow night, don’t protest When Trump sends his lawyers to steal the electio… https://t.co/gwjd0J15k5 2 days ago

VexedAgain

𝐀𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠🤔 Chicago PD preparing to wage war against election night protestors. If your cops cannot protect our right to peacef… https://t.co/6OdHvvrnri 4 days ago

Flakmagnet1

FlakMagnet 💙 WEAR A FRICKIN' MASK #3.5% @HelpsCharlie @CpmGray @JohnSimpsonNews @staxis I’m going to guess the White House is far more defensible against p… https://t.co/E7DHNsyC16 5 days ago

sidagarwal

Siddharth Agarwal RT @dipankarghose31: In Munger, the markets are shut not only because of elections, but in protest against the administration's action agai… 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Election night protest against police brutality in North Carolina [Video]

Election night protest against police brutality in North Carolina

Around a thousand people gathered in Graham, North Carolina on election night (November 3) to protest against racism and police brutality.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:23Published
College student in North Carolina flies home to Colorado to cast his vote [Video]

College student in North Carolina flies home to Colorado to cast his vote

Jonas Asner flew from North Carolina to Colorado Sunday night, voted Monday and flies back Tuesday morning. Asner says his parents emphasized the importance of voting.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:50Published
Cincinnati PD boosts uniformed officer manpower for election [Video]

Cincinnati PD boosts uniformed officer manpower for election

Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley said the city is preparing for possible civil unrest following the general election Tuesday, while cautioning that he has no “worrisome intelligence” of any threats of..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:24Published