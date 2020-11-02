Election night protest against police brutality, in North Carolina

Around a thousand people gathered in Graham, North Carolina on election night (November 3) to protest against racism and police brutality.

Siddharth Agarwal RT @dipankarghose31 : In Munger, the markets are shut not only because of elections, but in protest against the administration's action agai… 1 week ago

𝐀𝐥𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠🤔 Chicago PD preparing to wage war against election night protestors. If your cops cannot protect our right to peacef… https://t.co/6OdHvvrnri 4 days ago

The Tangerine Tantrum When trump lies and claims victory tomorrow night, don’t protest When Trump sends his lawyers to steal the electio… https://t.co/gwjd0J15k5 2 days ago

DavideCrusader🇮🇹♦️♦️♦️♦️🃏 Night violence in Portland and Washington to protest against #Trump leading the election #Elections2020 6 hours ago

Raiders of the Lost Snark @rachbarnhart If this election tells you anything..... America is completely divided, almost evenly. Note: Nobody… https://t.co/T29ZqB9P3s 2 hours ago