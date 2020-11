Young football fan reaches 7.1 million keepy-uppies to help key workers

An 11-year-old girl has completed her challenge to reach 7.1 million keepy-uppies, one for every UK key worker, to raise money for a number of charities.Football fan Imogen Papworth-Heidel, from Hauxton, near Cambridge, did thelast 3,000 at Cambridge United’s Abbey Stadium on Wednesday.

She has raisedmore than Β£10,800 for nine charities.