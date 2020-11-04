kenan 7pm live shot

Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published 29 seconds ago

Also expected in the peach state today.

Many are anticipating long lines in what some believe could become a swing state.

Let's check in with news 12's kenan scott.

He joins us now live with the latest.

Coming into this election day georgia is being viewed as a swing st a georgia is being viewed believe it or not state now you're in the hospital pulls have just closed reddit seven as you can see not a whole that are going on as the polling has just closed but some polling precincts including ones around atlanta have extended their hours by up to 45 minutes this information coming from the georgia democratic party and some polling data shows republican president trump retaining the peach state other polls are showing democrat nominee joe biden beating trump georgia has been a republican state almost every election for almost 50 years in the rare exception to that is jimmy carter who won twice as well as bill clinton and according to the state georgia has artie see record turnout of voters casting absentee ballot and showing up for early voting and the secretary of state is predict the nearly 6 million georgians to cast a vote on this presidential election to the senate racial show republican sen.

David purdue having a slight lead over democratic nominee john also however this georgia voter was skipped to go about purdy's chances ... hard to say whether they be a run on body we also focus in georgia voters about how such a high turnout in voting can really help make a change in th unit dates thing the best had a great time in the first one is more to the sentencing you ... reporting