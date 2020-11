Millions of ballots still to count in Pennsylvania, says governor



The governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, confirms there are still 'millions' ofballots to be counted before a winner in the US presidential election isdeclared in the state. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published 27 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Gov. Wolf Says He'll Do Everything To Ensure Every Vote Is Counted



He maintained that he is committed to making sure the election result is accurate. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:47 Published 43 minutes ago