The latest figures show yet another increase in COVID-19 cases in Mississippi.

The health department is reporting 766 new cases and 13 deaths.

In our area, lee county has the most new cases with 47.

Lafayette county has 26 new cases; lowndes county has 23.

672 people are hospitalized with confirmed or suspected cases of covid-19.

168 patients are in icu.

73 are on a ventilator.

Health officials presume 105,839 people have recovered from coronavir