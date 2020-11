ᦋỉ᭢ᦋꫀꪹ ᦋ-ꪑꪖꪑꪖ ᦋꪖꪮ RT @DerWouter: @MingGao26 start count - stop count - count illegal - this guy all over map https://t.co/tfCADKSbLJ 3 seconds ago

Crisg Trump campaign will immediately seek recount in Wisconsin https://t.co/ivaCX0Y2g9 via @Yahoo They should! even the… https://t.co/ypWSO7Xgbb 14 seconds ago

Miss Katy RT @katiecouric: The Trump campaign said they will "immediately seek" a recount in #Wisconsin. The margin needs to be less than 1% for a re… 18 seconds ago

Pharten Katz Trump campaign will immediately seek recount in Wisconsin https://t.co/1Sy1BH60MF via @Yahoo Trump is hitting the… https://t.co/zkZeG0maqZ 19 seconds ago

Wouter van der Horst @MingGao26 start count - stop count - count illegal - this guy all over map https://t.co/tfCADKSbLJ 26 seconds ago

AlabamaObserver Trump Campaign Will Immediately Seek Recount in Wisconsin | https://t.co/lo56GWCRoR https://t.co/T7jBFwKgSn via @Newsmax 41 seconds ago

Leah Gleixner Anything to cheat! Trying his best to stay out of jail, by any means. This is ridiculous! #CountEveryVote Trump c… https://t.co/sWkgWQVUMn 52 seconds ago