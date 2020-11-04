Delgado ahead in 19th Congressional District
Incumbent Antonio Delgado is ahead by more than 6,000 votes against Republican Kyle Van De Water.
Race..... which represents otsego county.
The major party candidates here.... democratic incumbent antonio delgado being challenged by republican kyle van de water.
<these are the latest numbers > two years ago.... this was one of the districts to flip in the so-called blue wave.
Delgado