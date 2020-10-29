US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden.

The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'.

But who will actually have an advantage in a court battle?

Will Trump's recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US apex court work in his favour?

Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh decode the situation in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.