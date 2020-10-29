Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 06:36s - Published
US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

US elections: Advantage Trump in court battle against Biden on mail ballots?

As the United States of America waits for the result of a hotly-contested Presidential election, incumbent Donald Trump has declared that he will move the Supreme Court against the 'fraud' carried out by his opponent Joe Biden.

The latter has dismissed the claim as 'outrageous'.

But who will actually have an advantage in a court battle?

Will Trump's recent appointment of Amy Coney Barrett to the US apex court work in his favour?

Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri, Sushant Sareen, and Yashwant Deshmukh decode the situation in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

US election: EU calls for calm, as Trump and Biden battle it out [Video]

US election: EU calls for calm, as Trump and Biden battle it out

The EU has called for calm and patience, amid a tightly contested US presidential election between Donald Trump and Joe Biden.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:48Published

Watch live: Joe Biden expected to speak Wednesday

 All eyes are on a handful of battleground states where Biden appears to be making gains against President Trump.
CBS News

Trump said he wanted to stop 'all voting' but Republicans urge patience as ballots are counted

 Joe Biden's campaign, for its part, said the former vice president would still win if ballot counting were stopped.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th vice president of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

US election results: Worst possible outcome could very soon begin to look like civil war

 OPINION: By Janet Daley In the end, we will have the worst possible result. Even if Joe Biden edges it – which, at the time of writing, still looks likely –..
New Zealand Herald

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

US election results: Donald Trump v Joe Biden - the race to be President

 ‌ ELECTION LATEST* On a knife-edge: Five states that may determine election * Trump's speech - claims victory, labels election a fraud, says he's off to..
New Zealand Herald
Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call [Video]

Contrasting speeches from candidates as vote looks too close to call

Biden calls for patience as Trump plans Supreme Court fight.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 01:50Published

Supreme Court and the Election: What We Know

 It is not at all clear that an election dispute will reach the justices.
NYTimes.com

Hindustan Times Hindustan Times Indian English-language newspaper

Rajya Sabha seats for PoK people? How India can checkmate Imran Khan, Pak army [Video]

Rajya Sabha seats for PoK people? How India can checkmate Imran Khan, Pak army

India has condemned in unequivocal terms the latest move by Pakistan to try and annexe the occupied territory of Gilgit-Baltistan by making it the latter's province. However, activists from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and defence experts believe that it is time for India to move beyond statements and take concrete action like nominating people from occupied territories to institutions like the Rajya Sabha, and blacklisting companies and entities operating in such areas. PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, and defence expert Sushant Sareen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 09:22Published
The China factor behind Pak's Gilgit-Baltistan province move [Video]

The China factor behind Pak's Gilgit-Baltistan province move

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's announcement to make Gilgit-Baltistan the nation's newest province has been met with fierce indignation in India. Gilgit-Baltistan is a part of Indian territory and illegally occupied by Pakistan. The move may have been driven by Beijing wanting to safeguard its interests in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which is part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's ambitious Belt and Road Initiative. PoK activist Dr Amjad Ayub Mirza, defence expert Sushant Sareen and Pakistani journalist Ahmer Shaheen discuss the issue with Hindustan Times senior editor Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 32:20Published

Amy Coney Barrett Amy Coney Barrett Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court

Supreme Court watchers worry Amy Coney Barrett's 'originalism' could uphold racist policies

 Now that Amy Coney Barrett has been confirmed to the Supreme Court, civil rights advocates are concerned her ideology will reverse their progress.
 
USATODAY.com

Senator says Trump pushed Barrett confirmation "so she could help him win"

 "They raced through a nominee, a highly partisan nominee, in just a few weeks before an election," Senator Chris Coons said on CBSN.
CBS News
Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC [Video]

Supreme Court allows mail-in extensions in PA, NC

U.S. Supreme Court extended mail-in voting deadlines in the key battleground states of Pennsylvania and North Carolina, a setback for the Trump campaign. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:28Published

Tweets about this

tbittel25

TommyB @realTuckFrumper Trump isn't the only one who can contest elections to the Supreme Court. And for you MAGA supporte… https://t.co/uSHNMcW7mR 3 hours ago

rabbelfast11

robert conville Haha he is right in every single sense. Why else would they stop counting polls. The last two elections they did no… https://t.co/cBW3LweycT 7 hours ago

Bohani21

Bohani Xidumu American elections are far from over. I see this going to their Supreme Court and Trump has an advantage there as their court is partisan. 9 hours ago

isratwit

isratwit @CarolineGlick Not exactly, Caroline. Trump plans to steal the elections by blocking mail-in votes, where Democrat… https://t.co/ZzwMtRnONy 3 days ago

3goldensrule

Randy Springer @DAN_GLEASON @Redistrict McConnell and Trump only have around 220 of the 870 federal judges. The supreme court is t… https://t.co/tszsroIgxK 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Biden And Trump Campaigns Claim To Be Winning [Video]

Biden And Trump Campaigns Claim To Be Winning

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:36Published
Biden's lead tops 20,000 in Wisconsin with few votes left to be counted [Video]

Biden's lead tops 20,000 in Wisconsin with few votes left to be counted

Former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in Wisconsin's election results has topped 20,000 with only a few votes left to be counted.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 00:31Published
Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News [Video]

Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News

Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:09Published