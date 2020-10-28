Wednesday 11/4 Insider Buying Report: RILY, AVIR

Global  
 

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Tuesday, B.

Riley Financial's Director, Randall E.

Paulson, made a $1.07M purchase of RILY, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $26.65 each.

Paulson was up about 11.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RILY trading as high as $29.62 at last check today.

B.

Riley Financial is trading up about 5.1% on the day Wednesday.

Before this latest buy, Paulson made one other purchase in the past year, buying $674,020 shares at a cost of $26.96 each.

And also on Tuesday, Director Franklin M.

Berger bought $999,984 worth of Atea Pharmaceuticals, buying 41,666 shares at a cost of $24.00 a piece.

This buy marks the first one filed by Berger in the past twelve months.

Atea Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 10% on the day Wednesday.

Berger was up about 32.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AVIR trading as high as $31.79 at last check today.




