Wednesday 11/4 Insider Buying Report: RILY, AVIR
Wednesday 11/4 Insider Buying Report: RILY, AVIR
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.
Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.
On Tuesday, B.
Riley Financial's Director, Randall E.
Paulson, made a $1.07M purchase of RILY, buying 40,000 shares at a cost of $26.65 each.
Paulson was up about 11.2% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with RILY trading as high as $29.62 at last check today.
B.
Riley Financial is trading up about 5.1% on the day Wednesday.
Before this latest buy, Paulson made one other purchase in the past year, buying $674,020 shares at a cost of $26.96 each.
And also on Tuesday, Director Franklin M.
Berger bought $999,984 worth of Atea Pharmaceuticals, buying 41,666 shares at a cost of $24.00 a piece.
This buy marks the first one filed by Berger in the past twelve months.
Atea Pharmaceuticals is trading up about 10% on the day Wednesday.
Berger was up about 32.5% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with AVIR trading as high as $31.79 at last check today.