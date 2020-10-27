Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

The U.S. Forest Service Is Hiring For 2021

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:20s - Published
The U.S. Forest Service Is Hiring For 2021

The U.S. Forest Service Is Hiring For 2021

The U.S. Forest Service is looking to fill over 900 temporary jobs for 2021 in Colorado.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Hillsboro company lands $70.5M contract for firefighting air tankers

A Hillsboro company has won a $70.5 million contract to provide the U.S. Forest Service exclusive use...
bizjournals - Published

Why the Navy has its own private forest in the middle of Indiana

The USS Constitution entered service 223 years ago, and the Navy needs some very specific materials...
Business Insider - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Microsoft introduces new feature in Excel, allows users to import own data [Video]

Microsoft introduces new feature in Excel, allows users to import own data

Microsoft has introduced new features in Excel allowing users to import their own data as a custom data type. The tech company is bringing over 100 new data types into Excel for Microsoft 365 Personal..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
Bright yellow rare turtle spotted in West Bengal, What makes a turtle yellow | Oneindia News [Video]

Bright yellow rare turtle spotted in West Bengal, What makes a turtle yellow | Oneindia News

Months after being spotted in Odisha, now a yellow turtle has been spotted in West Bengal, Making it a second time in India in a year. The yellow turtle was rescued from a pond in West Bengal. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:01Published
Trucks Of First Responders Broken Into At Evacuation Center In Loveland [Video]

Trucks Of First Responders Broken Into At Evacuation Center In Loveland

A U.S. Forest Service employee says someone broke into her company truck at the Embassy Suites in Loveland.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:35Published