Whale nearly swallows 2 kayakers in terrifying video

A whale nearly swallowed two kayakers near a California beach in a terrifying clip that has since gone viral.Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were whale-watching off the coast of Avila Beach on Nov.

1.when a humpback breached the water beneath their double kayak and capsized it, CNN reports.Stunning footage of the breach was shared on TikTok by a user named Tracy, where it has since been viewed over 4.1M times.The video pans to the pair of women as they and their kayak appear to be nearly swallowed by a whale.In reality, the two were just thrown underwater, resurfacing moments later relatively unscathed.Although both McSorley and Cottriel escaped unharmed.TikTokers still found the incident to be absolutely harrowing.“This is my biggest fear and I always thought it was irrational so thanks for that,” wrote one user