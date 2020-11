Election 2020: Nevada votes in key races as of Wednesday morning Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:51s - Published 2 minutes ago Election 2020: Nevada votes in key races as of Wednesday morning 13 Action News Reporter Kelsey McFarland looks at the vote totals for key races in Nevada as of Wednesday morning. The election department has said not to expect new numbers until Thursday morning. Check ktnv.com/Election2020 for the latest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this The Sentinel With a tight race for the presidency still undecided, Pennsylvania - and its 20 electoral votes - has found itself… https://t.co/Cy0WJF5e3v 17 minutes ago Brian Rippet RT @NSEAOnline: While there are some election results, many races have not been called, including president. It is taking time to count all… 1 hour ago NSEAOnline While there are some election results, many races have not been called, including president. It is taking time to c… https://t.co/PVRvkTLuIL 2 hours ago Nick Ponton RT @MarkCavitt: It’s looks like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada will be the closest presidential election races. Right now... Biden up 8… 4 hours ago Mark Cavitt It’s looks like Michigan, Wisconsin, and Nevada will be the closest presidential election races. Right now... Bi… https://t.co/WpJgH8ZPwL 4 hours ago Essence RT @GurajpalSangha: #UPDATE: 🗳️PRESIDENTIAL RACE (NEVADA)🗳️ BIDEN: 587,775 (49.40%) TRUMP: 578,498 (48.62%) More votes from Clark County c… 4 hours ago Joey Schneider As of 6:30 a.m. CT Wednesday, AP has not called races in 7 states: Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes) Georgia (16)… https://t.co/CmomWEiIsQ 7 hours ago Susan Farley while certainly a ‘rough ride’ it’s an example in action of Trump bringing out the best of 🇺🇸, THIS election - so m… https://t.co/d78ZtjO0DO 7 hours ago