2020 Election: Butte County sees spike in young voters

The role of young people this election season?

With two college campuses... there are plenty of young people in butte county... action new now reporter carmela karcher worked to find out.

Carmela karcher: "here at the chico state voter assistance center, hundreds of people stopped by to vote on election day.

But compared to previous election cycles, workers say this year is seeing a spike in young voters."

"if i want change, i need to be a part of the change that makes that happen.

You can't just want change and do nothing to change it."

Numbers across the state show that many young voters are coming out to cast their ballots this year.

Aubrey lange/young voter: "i'm voting because it is really important that people vote and i just think that's our duty as citizens."

Elisa ibarra/young voter: "i feel like it's important to get my opinion out there especially because these people are going to be representing me."

Young voters we spoke with say their friends are coming out to get their voice heard more this year than four years ago.

"i have friends who never even cared about politics before and now&and not even just for them personally but just because like their friends are so passionate it they are like 'wow.'" carmela karcher: "many of these young voters told me they did do research before casting their ballot.

In chico, carmela karcher, action news now, coverage you can count on."

