A Look at the St. Landry Parish Church Arson Case, Why Is It In Federal and State Court

Thing about this kind of subject so- what i wanna do is dispel the idea that i think a lot of the public has which is that federal means really bad luck if you do something to get in trouble there's a state ratification side of it but if it's really bad in the federal government gets involved it really is and how it works at all.

So it really comes down to authority and what they have the power to do so under the rubric of the state- the state has jurisdiction to- make laws that it joined behavior pretty much whatever they want is very very broad discretion because they have original jurisdiction so they don't want you to chew gum on a monday.

They're going to make it illegal they can just do it why because it's the state and the constitutional- restrictions that the state has to follow- it it's a little bit different in the federal government because the state can do whatever they want.

Unless the constitution says no but the federal government can't do anything unless the constitution says yes so whenever you have the federal government trying to make a law it has to be rooted in something that the federal government can legislate so that has to do with like the bill of rights- interstate commerce- if foreign affairs.

Things that the federal constitution the u.

S.

Constitutional say all right the federal government can regulate that there is a lot of overlap okay- you may recall that the this year it made all the headlines that lynching was finally made a federal crime and a lot of people were like why did it take so long and then realize that well because the statutory base for the- the legislation was a little bit murky because- it's hard to.

Pinpoint how certain things trigger federal authority when in the state level it's obvious that it's a at the legal so when you go to hold matches case the guy suppliers a bunch of churches well arsenic is a state crime states like we don't like that that's no good.

But because of the way he did it and how many churches he did and his motivations because.

He admitted he did it because these are really.

Or any thought it would and this is serious he thought it would build the street cred within the black metal community.

Which is like norwegian speed metal type music- they were like okay well then that means you're trying to suppress people's first amendment rights so now you're triggering.

Constitutional protections on the federal level so you have crimes on the state level because you're not allowed.

To be an arsonist at all but because of what he was being an arsonist about.

That allowed the federal government to get involved they will that's breaking our rules to.

And so he's breaking two different sets the rules and so he's about to get.

Slammed on the federal side because i believe you just entered his guilty plea is about to get sent away for a long time.

But then he's gonna go to the state level and face the music on those charges because it's an entirely different set of charges.

And so it's not like a hierarchy of morality where it's like you do bad stuff in the federal government gets involved.

It's did you step on roses that are in a state garden and a federal garden and if you do.

We're going to have two different