Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Alberta Darling projected to keep District 8 seat

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 00:32s - Published
Alberta Darling projected to keep District 8 seat

Alberta Darling projected to keep District 8 seat

Alberta Darling (R) has won the election for the District 8 State Senate seat, after serving in the position for the last 27 years.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

tmj4

TMJ4 News Alberta Darling projected to keep District 8 seat: https://t.co/jjzSkmXKGT 46 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Darling, Plotkin canvassing ahead of Election Day [Video]

Darling, Plotkin canvassing ahead of Election Day

Saturday consisted of lots of walking as both Senator Alberta Darling and Neal Plotkin trekked through District 8, trying to shore up any votes that may still be out there.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:08Published
Truth be Told: Attack ad dings Darling on prescription drug prices [Video]

Truth be Told: Attack ad dings Darling on prescription drug prices

An attack ad in the 8th State Senate district targets state Sen. Alberta Darling, and her record on prescription drug prices.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 02:19Published