Tippecanoe election results being released after glitches

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 35 seconds ago

In tippecanoe county.

News 18's, joe paul, joins us live with an update from the tippecanoe county board of election.

Joe, what update do you have for us this afternoon?

A lot of things went right and some things went wrong yesterday.

Among that hiccups were a few technical difficulties scanning ballots and tabulating the results.

First officials had to reprogram the memory cards used on machines to scan mail-in ballots.

That delayed the scanning process, which was finished up around six in the evening.

Next they got locked out of the server with the program used to tabulate the results.

I'm told the computer they use had been shut down and no one knew the password.

So they had to use a back-up machine.

That slowed down results by about an hour and a half.

The results also came in slowly as they scrolled across the screens at the county building and on the county's live streams. clerk julie roush says the election board next year is upgrading their dated system.

That could result in clearer and more timely rundown of results.

The county has released its unofficial results.

But there are still plenty of ballots left to count.

Those include 31 provisional ballots and several hundred spoiled ballots.

Which are mail-in ballots that were unable to be scanned.

And that could be enough to change some local races.

Including the west lafayette school board race.

Reporting live in tippecanoe county, joe paul, news 18.

Joe, thank you so much.

Now we're switching gears to the crowded west lafayette school