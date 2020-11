Mark Robinson elected North Carolina’s first Black lieutenant governor

Video Credit: WGHP - Duration: 00:50s - Published 24 minutes ago

Mark Robinson (R) will defeat North Carolina House of Representatives member Yvonne Holley (D) to become North Carolina’s next lieutenant governor.

YEARS I WILL WORK HARD TO BETHE GOVERNOR OF EVERY SINGLENORTH CAROLINIAN.

THANK YOUFOR YOUR CONTINUED TRUST IN MEMAY GOD BLESS ALL OF YOU MAYGOD BLESS OUR COUNTRY AND MAYGOD BLESS THE GREAT STATE OFNORTH CAROLINA(((BRAD((( WHILE ROY COOPERHOLDS ON TO THE GOVERNORSEAT.... REPUBLICANS HOLD ONTO THE LIEUTANANT GOVERNOR'SSEAT.

MARK ROBINSON WON ---MAKING HIM THE STATE'S FIRSTAFRICAN AMERICAN LIEUTENANTGOVERNOR.

HE WILL BE TAKINGOVER FOR CURRENT LIEUTENANTGOVERNOR DAN FOREST AFTER HISLOSS TO GOVERNOR COOPER.51-58 "THIS IS THE GREATESTCOUNTRY IN THE WORLD BECAUSEONLY IN THE GREATEST COUNTRYIN THE WORLD COULD A GUY LIKEME COME FROM WHERE I HAVE COMEFROM AND STAND ON THE CUSP OFDOING WHAT I'M ABOUT TO DO"(((BRAD((( THE ASSOCIATEDPRESS IS PROJECTING REPUBLICAN