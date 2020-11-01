Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority

Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority

[NFA] Democrats on Wednesday not only appear to have fallen way short of their goal of expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, but saw their majority shrink after Republicans delivered upset victories.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Democratic Party (United States) Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

US elections: Trump campaign files a lawsuit seeking to halt count in key state

 United States President Donald Trump's campaign says it has filed a lawsuit trying to halt the vote count in battleground Michigan.The latest counts gives..
New Zealand Herald

Battle for Senate control remains up in the air, with key races yet to be called

 So far, CBS News projects Republicans have won seven U.S. Senate seats, including flipping an Alabama seat red. While some races are still being characterized as..
CBS News

Democrats’ ‘Blue Wave’ Crashed in Statehouses Across the Country

 Democrats failed to flip chambers in Texas, North Carolina and Iowa. They are set to take control of Arizona’s House and Senate, while Republicans flipped New..
NYTimes.com

United States House of Representatives United States House of Representatives Lower house of the United States Congress

New Mexico becomes the first state to elect all women of color to the House

 The state confirmed victories for Deb Haaland, Yvette Herrell, and Teresa Leger Fernandez in all three of New Mexico's Congressional districts.
USATODAY.com

Democrats, Republicans make history in 2020 Congressional elections

 As Americans eagerly await the results of the presidential election, local races all around the country are bringing historic results that would shape the next..
CBS News

Madison Cawthorn Becomes Youngest Member of Congress Since 1797

 Madison Cawthorn is only 25 years old, but that didn't stop him from being elected to represent North Carolina's 11th Congressional District ... making him the..
TMZ.com

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Sen. Collins: 'I will serve you with all my heart' [Video]

Sen. Collins: 'I will serve you with all my heart'

Republican Senator Susan Collins, an independent-minded moderate, won a surprise re-election victory in Maine on Wednesday, strengthening her party's chances of retaining control of the U.S. Senate.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:55Published

Trump said he wanted to stop 'all voting' but Republicans urge patience as ballots are counted

 Joe Biden's campaign, for its part, said the former vice president would still win if ballot counting were stopped.
USATODAY.com

Lisa Bernhard American journalist

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls [Video]

On horse or on foot, voters so far peaceful at polls

[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:19Published
A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish [Video]

A nation on edge, Biden and Trump race to the finish

[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:48Published
At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines [Video]

At least 10 dead as typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Tweets about this