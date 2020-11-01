Dems fall short of their goal of expanding House majority
[NFA] Democrats on Wednesday not only appear to have fallen way short of their goal of expanding their majority in the House of Representatives, but saw their majority shrink after Republicans delivered upset victories.
[NFA] Some voted amid a power outage under the glow of lanterns. Others marched to the polls as part of a band. And a rare few even rode in on horseback to cast their ballots. By whatever means possible, massive numbers of Americans voted - and apparently in a peaceful manner. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
[NFA] President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden traded barbs on Monday and exhorted last-minute voters to turn out as they stumped in battleground states on the final day of a polarizing campaign that has shattered early voting records. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.
At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the world's strongest typhoon this year, barreled through the south of the Philippines' main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. Lisa Bernhard produced this report.