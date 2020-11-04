Kanye West Accepts Election Defeat in Social Media Post | Billboard News

CK Kanye West Accepts MAJOR DEFEAT In 2020 Election, Promises 2024 Run! https://t.co/NdPiior1wd 8 minutes ago
Totori News Kanye West Accepts Defeat In US Presidential Election https://t.co/OSFyM34YTl via @YouTube 10 minutes ago
Ikpuho Ikpe RT @channelstv: Kanye West Accepts Defeat In US Presidential Election, Sets Sights On 2024
https://t.co/7mBPEArP4y https://t.co/DIXYPbd3qR 16 minutes ago
The Nigerian Barrister Kanye West Accepts Defeat In US Presidential Election, Sets Sights On 2024 https://t.co/yyyQJhhZqQ 35 minutes ago
officialnaijahitz US ELECTION!! Kanye West accepts defeat after getting only 57,000 votes in 12 states; vows to run in 2024 https://t.co/9ADLZwxGND 1 hour ago
Weight Loss and Fitness Expert US Election: Kanye West Vows To Run In 2024, Accepts Defeat With 57,000 Votes https://t.co/1y2CBb1M3v 1 hour ago
Lady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard NewsLady Gaga's Father Shows Support for Trump Despite Criticism of Pop Star Daughter | Billboard News
Kanye West Casts First-Ever Ballot For HimselfThe rapper posted online on Election Day that it was the first time he had ever voted in an election. DeMarco Morgan reports.
The Best Ways to Overcome Post-Election StressHere’s how to overcome post-election day stress and fear. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!