Kanye West Accepts Election Defeat in Social Media Post | Billboard News



Tweets about this CK Kanye West Accepts MAJOR DEFEAT In 2020 Election, Promises 2024 Run! https://t.co/NdPiior1wd 8 minutes ago Totori News Kanye West Accepts Defeat In US Presidential Election https://t.co/OSFyM34YTl via @YouTube 10 minutes ago Ikpuho Ikpe RT @channelstv: Kanye West Accepts Defeat In US Presidential Election, Sets Sights On 2024 https://t.co/7mBPEArP4y https://t.co/DIXYPbd3qR 16 minutes ago The Nigerian Barrister Kanye West Accepts Defeat In US Presidential Election, Sets Sights On 2024 https://t.co/yyyQJhhZqQ 35 minutes ago officialnaijahitz US ELECTION!! Kanye West accepts defeat after getting only 57,000 votes in 12 states; vows to run in 2024 https://t.co/9ADLZwxGND 1 hour ago Weight Loss and Fitness Expert US Election: Kanye West Vows To Run In 2024, Accepts Defeat With 57,000 Votes https://t.co/1y2CBb1M3v 1 hour ago