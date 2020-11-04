Nightmare Fish Pops Up to Scare the Living Daylights Out of Beachgoers

A creature typically seen only in the depths of the Chesapeake reared its ugly head on Virginia Beach, to the dismay of beachgoers.The East Coast Surfing Championships shared photos of the fish, called a ‘northern stargazer,’ that Ashley Raper Starr had snapped.“Stargazers bury themselves in the sand in order to ambush prey,” the organization wrote in the post.“Their secondary gland creates an electric which makes them a serious predator”.But before you swear off the beach for life, you should know that as terrifying as they may look.their face is worse than their bite.“They do not pose any real threat to humans,” ECSC wrote.

“But they sure look menacing”.“Watch your step…”