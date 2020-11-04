Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree

Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree

The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has decided to badger the Badger State for a recount.

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has ten Electoral College votes.

As of November 4th, 98% of the statewide vote is in.

Biden has 49.4%, and Trump has 48.8%--a difference of only 20,510 votes.

Winning the state is critical to both President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden in their respective paths to victory.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

BREAKING: Trump Campaign Manager Says They Are Requesting Recount in Wisconsin

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien announced in a Wednesday statement that they will be requesting a...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan [Video]

Trump campaign files lawsuit against Michigan

The Trump Campaign just filed a lawsuit in Michigan to stop counting votes. The campaign claims it was denied access to observe opening of ballots.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:13Published
WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount [Video]

WI gov: Trump has 'right' to recount

"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published
'We will immediately' seek a recount in Wisconsin, Trump campaign says [Video]

'We will immediately' seek a recount in Wisconsin, Trump campaign says

Shortly before the noon hour, President Donald Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien issued a statement saying the campaign planned on requesting a recount in Wisconsin immediately.

Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4     Duration: 01:21Published