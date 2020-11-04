Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree

The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has decided to badger the Badger State for a recount.

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has ten Electoral College votes.

As of November 4th, 98% of the statewide vote is in.

Biden has 49.4%, and Trump has 48.8%--a difference of only 20,510 votes.

Winning the state is critical to both President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden in their respective paths to victory.