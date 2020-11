Hurricane Eta kills little girl in Honduras Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:15s - Published 2 minutes ago Hurricane Eta kills little girl in Honduras Tracking hurricane Eta now - the landfall in Honduras killing a little girl. Rain from Eta caused a mudslide that slammed into a wall of the house where she lived, caused it to collapse on the girl. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE LANDFALL INHONDURAS...KILLING A LITTLEGIRL.RAIN FROM ETA CAUSED A MUDSLIDETHAT SLAMMED INTO A WALL OF THEHOUSE WHERE SHE LIVED, CAUSEDIT TO COLLAPSE ON THE GIRL.THE STORM MADE LANDFALL ONHONDURAS AND NICARAGUA WITHWINDS UP TO 140 MILES AN HOUR.RIGHT NOW AT LEAST 30-THOUSANDPEOPLE ARE IN EVACUATIONSHELTERS.ADLIB WITH JUSTINHIGHS HOLD ABOUT 10 ABOVEAVERAGE THIS WEEK, NEAR RECORDVALUES, BEFORE A DRASTIC DROPIN TEMPERATURE ARRIVES THISWEEKEND.WE'LL BE BACK IN THE MID 80STODAY, THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY.A GUSTY WIND NEAR 30 MPH PICKSUP FRIDAY AHEAD OF A POTENTSYSTEM THAT DROPS TEMPERATURESMORE THAN 20 WITH HIGHS NEAR60 SATURDAY AND IN THE 50SSUNDAY, MONDAY, AND TUESDAY.BREEZY WINDS CONTINUE SATURDAYAND SUNDAY WITH AN ISOLATEDRAIN CHANCE UNDER A PARTLY TOMOSTLY CLOUDY SKY.LOWS WILL BE IN THE LOW 50SFRIDAY NIGHT AND THE LOW 40SSATURDAY NIGHT, SUNDAY NIGHT,AND MONDAY NIGHT.LIFE CAN CHANGE IN AN INSTANT!BACK IN THE MID 80S TODAY,THURSDAY, AND FRIDAY.60 SATURDAY AND IN THE 50SSUNDAY, MONDAY, AND TUESDAY.BREEZY WINDS CONTINUE SATURDAYAND SUNDAY WITH AN ISOLATEDRAIN CHANCE UNDER A PARTLY TOMOSTLY CLOUDY SKY





