Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
Top Stories
• Video •
Live TV
Movie Reviews
Front Page News
Latest
One News Page
>
News Videos
>
5 California Propositions Fail During 2020 General Elections
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
5 California Propositions Fail During 2020 General Elections
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 01:03s - Published
55 seconds ago
Propositions 16, 20, 21, 23, and 25 all failed.
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Bookmark
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
Democratic Party
Coronavirus disease 2019
Facebook
Michigan
Republican Party
Wuhan
Denmark
World Health Organization
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Counting
Democrats
Tropical Storm Eta
Donald
Republicans
Democracy
WORTH WATCHING
Lady Gaga's dad voices support for Donald Trump after POTUS slams singer
Who will win the Senate?
Susan Collins Crushes Sara Gideon In Re-Election Bid
Shoppers in London prepare for second lockdown