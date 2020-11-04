Trump Campaign Kicks Off Recount Demand Spree

The campaign to re-elect President Donald Trump has decided to badger the Badger State for a recount.

Business Insider reports the Trump campaign is demanding a recount in Wisconsin, which has ten Electoral College votes.

As of November 4th, 98% of the statewide vote is in.

Biden has 49.4%, and Trump has 48.8%--a difference of only 20,510 votes.

Winning the state is critical to both President Trump and Vice President Joe Biden in their respective paths to victory.

Wisconsin does not mandate automatic recounts.

However, a candidate can request one if he or she is behind by less than 1% of the vote.