Wisconsin gov: Trump has 'right' to recount
"If the Trump campaign wants to have a recall, they'll have a recall," Wisconsin Governor
Tony Evers told reporters during a news conference on Wednesday after CNN had projected Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden as the winner of the battleground state.
