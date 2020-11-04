Global  
 

Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:43s - Published
Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise

Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise

Article II of the US Constitution specifically gives the states the right to administer their own presidential elections.

Specifically, it says 'Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the Legislature thereof may direct' its presidential electors.

President Donald Trump said Wednesday morning that 'we'll be going to the US Supreme Court,' and 'we want all voting to stop.


