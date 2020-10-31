Global  
 

Ohio was not even close in the presidential race

Ohio was not even close in the presidential race
The race for president in Ohio was not the close race some polls suggested.

AP says presidential race, Tillis-Cunningham US Senate race still too close to call in North Carolina

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in North Carolina’s presidential contest because the...
NPR


​CBJ Morning Buzz: Governor secures second term as other NC races remain undecided; Local retailer expands with first SC store

North Carolina is among a handful of states where the counting of ballots continues this morning with...
bizjournals - Published

Texas shatters turnout records with over 9.6 million people casting early ballots, exceeding the entire statewide vote total from 2016

Polling in the longtime Republican bastion shows a close race between President Donald Trump and...
Business Insider - Published


wolfkitten

ms.wolfkitten is ready for a return to positivity. So all the metropolitan areas of Ohio voted blue, along with Athens county (Montgomery is home to Dayton - small, b… https://t.co/MmWe5ouyq6 7 hours ago

Beth_J_

Beth J Trump won more votes in Ohio than 2016. Ohio wants Trump to remain POTUS. None of this bs makes any sense. https://t.co/iKhNMAoNfS 7 hours ago

BinghamLofts

Bingham Lofts Ohio was not even close in the presidential race https://t.co/L8tv9Fcmz6 7 hours ago

bcrambo33

Brandon Rambo RT @WKBN: Ohio was not even close in the presidential race https://t.co/bhSNOhRUSb https://t.co/konpHLb0Z6 9 hours ago

WKBN

WKBN 27 First News Ohio was not even close in the presidential race https://t.co/bhSNOhRUSb https://t.co/konpHLb0Z6 9 hours ago

trelliage

Garden Arbors and Trelliage @SenSherrodBrown @contrarymary197 I have no idea why the 2020 Presidential election is even close in Ohio. The choi… https://t.co/fsg7Z6qnFI 2 days ago

UDawg216

Yang Gang Cleveland 🧢🐐 RT @clevelanddotcom: Ohio has voted with the national winner in presidential elections 14 straight times. No other state is even close. Or… 5 days ago

clevelanddotcom

clevelanddotcom Ohio has voted with the national winner in presidential elections 14 straight times. No other state is even close.… https://t.co/dP00LCwrZN 5 days ago


Key Battleground States Still Up For Grabs As Presidential Race Too Close To Call [Video]

Key Battleground States Still Up For Grabs As Presidential Race Too Close To Call

With the race for president still too close to call, two of Illinois’ neighbors, Wisconsin and Michigan, remain key questions in determining control of the White House. CBS 2's Lauren Victory..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 02:23Published
Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call [Video]

Presidential Race Still Too Close To Call

It is the morning after the election, but the presidential race remains up in the air. CBS2's Alice Gainer has the latest from the studio.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:16Published
In-Depth: Northeast Ohio pivot county political leaders anticipate close presidential race for their counties [Video]

In-Depth: Northeast Ohio pivot county political leaders anticipate close presidential race for their counties

In-Depth: Northeast Ohio pivot county political leaders anticipate close presidential race for their counties

Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5     Duration: 02:29Published