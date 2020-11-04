Sen. McConnell Delivers Post-Election Victory Speech From Louisville

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

McConnell spoke in Louisville on Wednesday after winning his bid at re-election with just over 58% of the popular vote.

New at noon -- on election night -- kentucky senator mitch mcconnell -- declared the winner of the 2020 senate race in kentucky.

Fresh off a big win in the bluegrass state mcconnell spoke to the commonwealth this morning.

44news reporter megan diventi has been in the thick of it all in louisville.

She joins us this afternoon with more on the senator's message.

Less than 24 hours ago--the republican senator defeated democratic nominee amy mcgrath in the closely watched senate race..... today the senator taking to the podium here in downtown lousiville--- calling last nights win a "a gratifying victory".... senator mcconnell touching on a number of topics wednesday--- including the latest on the majority in the senatte---he says it's too early to tell whether republicans will hold the majority... mcconnell also holding no reservations when it comes to the courts---he says both sides are lawyered up-- in the presidential race---and he has no trouble with the president implying he would take the case the court...although that is not something the president can do himself.

Another major point--- kentuckians struggling during this pandemic--- senator mcconnell touching on his priorities when he returns to washington.

"you can keep pumping money into the economy forever and it wont solve the problem until we kill the virus....having said that there are other sectors that need help and i outlined what i think is appropriate, but i dont get to make the final decision.

We have to deal with the democrats and what i'm saying is now that the election is over the need is there and we need to sit don and work this out."

As far as the presidential race---senator mcconnell saying the president "ran one heck of a race".... meanwhile--- after mcconnel won the election tuesday----his opponent-- democrat amy mcgrath-- released a video on twitter thanking supporters... reporting in downtown louisville-- md--44news.

