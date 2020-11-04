Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden Addresses Nation As Ballots Continue To Be Counted In Battleground States

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 06:23s - Published
Joe Biden Addresses Nation As Ballots Continue To Be Counted In Battleground States
The presidential race still remains close.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Watch live: Joe Biden expected to speak Wednesday

All eyes are on a handful of battleground states where Biden appears to be making gains against...
CBS News - Published

Biden Still Leading With 224 Electoral Votes

Democratic candidate Joe Biden is still leading with 224 electoral votes against Trump's 213 votes as...
RTTNews - Published

Mick Mulvaney: Better for Nation's Health to Name Winner Fast

States that have not finished counting their ballots must move "expeditiously," as it's not good to...
Newsmax - Published


Tweets about this

anna_warfield

_annowar RT @NPR: Joe Biden asked his supporters for patience as ballots continue to be counted in several key states. “It’s not my place or Donald… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Biden delivers remarks as ballots continue to be counted nationwide [Video]

Joe Biden delivers remarks as ballots continue to be counted nationwide

Joe Biden delivers remarks as ballots continue to be counted nationwide

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 06:37Published
Jill Biden’s Election Night Outfit Included a Secret Message [Video]

Jill Biden’s Election Night Outfit Included a Secret Message

Words to live by.

Credit: InStyle     Duration: 00:47Published
Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise [Video]

Trump Wants 'All Voting To Stop.' The Constitution Says Otherwise

Article II of the US Constitution specifically gives the states the right to administer their own presidential elections. Specifically, it says 'Each state shall appoint, in such manner as the..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:43Published