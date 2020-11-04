Global  
 

California votes to keep app-based drivers independent contractors in win for Uber, Lyft

California votes to keep app-based drivers independent contractors in win for Uber, Lyft

In the most expensive ballot measure in California state history, Proposition 22 passed, classifying rideshare app drivers as independent contractors.


