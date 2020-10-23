How has the pandemic impacted college football in 2020?
USA TODAY Sports' Mackenzie Salmon spoke with Paul Myerberg about the state of college football amid a pandemic.
Tim Tebow on what he’s expecting from college football this seasonSports Pulse: From Georgia to Florida, Tim Tebow on what teams he expects to win
Oklahoma college football weekend sweepOklahoma college football weekend sweep
The Calvert Hall College High School Football team says Good Morning MarylandThe Calvert Hall College High School Football team says Good Morning Maryland